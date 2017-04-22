Coastal baseball postseason chances strong, but not a lock according to sites

In Baseball America’s latest college regional projections, Coastal Carolina is projected to be in the field of 64 teams as a No. 3 seed in a four-team regional hosted by Clemson.

The defending national champions were 24-13-1 overall and 11-4-1 in the Sun Belt Conference entering their game Saturday against Georgia Southern and entered the weekend holding a slim half-game lead over South Alabama in the conference’s East Division. Louisiana-Lafayette (23-14-1) entered the weekend leading the West Division by just a half game with a 10-4-1 conference record.

The Chants are projected to be into the field of 64 as the Sun Belt champion, and they are the only Sun Belt team that Baseball America has in a regional. So it appears to be a very precarious position at this point.

The other teams projected to be in the Clemson regional with four-plus weeks of the season remaining are No. 2 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 seed Tennessee Tech.

Following CCU’s current three-game weekend series at Springs Brooks Stadium with Georgia Southern, which entered the series just 1.5 games behind CCU in the East Division, the Chants have weekend series remaining with Troy, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas-Arlington and Appalachian State, and weekday non-conference games against The Citadel, UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston and Clemson on the road on May 16.

UT Arlington entered this weekend 10-5 in conference play, and the Chants will be heavily favored over its other three conference opponents.

The projections are done by Baseball America writers Michael Lananna and Teddy Cahill.

The Chants’ postseason chances at this point in the season are considered stronger by both D1baseball.com and CollegeSportsMadness.com. Those sites’ projections this week also have CCU as the No. 3 seed in the Clemson regional and both have UL Lafayette in the postseason as a No. 3 seed – one in a regional hosted by Texas Tech and another in a regional hosted by Mississippi State – though D1baseball.com considers Lafayette a bubble team.