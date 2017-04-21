Cunningham, Isaacson lead CCU baseball past Georgia State

Peyton Isaacson went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs and starting pitcher Alex Cunningham tossed seven strong innings to lead the Coastal Carolina baseball team to a 6-4 win over Georgia State on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Cunningham allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Panthers scored two runs in the ninth off Chanticleers reliever Austin Kitchen before Bobby Holmes came on to close it out despite allowing one more to score that was charged to Kitchen.

Mason McWhorter was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Georgia State.

Coastal’s Billy Cooke went 3-for-4 and scored a run and Wood Myers was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.