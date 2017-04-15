CCU baseball loses lead late, unable to close out sweep of South Alabama

The Coastal Carolina baseball team’s attempt at sweeping South Alabama was looking good most of Saturday.
However, the Jaguars made a late run to avoid the sweep, rallying for three runs in the eighth and the go-ahead score in the ninth to top the Chanticleers 4-3.
Dylan Hardy provided the game-winner on a single in the ninth.
Going into the bottom of the eighth, Coastal led 3-0. However, the Jaguars rallied for three runs, one on an Eddie Paparella sacrifice fly and two others on singles by Hardy and Hunter Stokes.
Kieton Rivers drove in the Chants’ first run on a single in the fourth, Seth Lancaster hit a solo home run in the seventh and Wood Myers plated a run on a single in the eighth.
Jaguars reliever Will Eiland picked up the win after tossing one shutout innings. Coastal reliever Anthony Veneziano took the loss after, allowing the winning run with two outs.
Chants starter Jason Bilous allowed two hits in six shutout innings.
