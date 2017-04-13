Kevin Woodall only had one hit Thursday night. It proved to be a big one for CCU

It took extra time, but was well worth the reward.
Georgetown High product Kevin Woodall Jr.’s home run in the 10th inning proved to be a game-winner for Coastal Carolina, taking a 4-3 decision Thursday night over South Alabama.
The blast proved to be Woodall’s only hit of the game.
South Alabama struck first, scoring three in the second inning. Up 1-0, a Hunter Stokes double plated Jared Barnes and Will Luft, extending the Jaguars’ advantage.
In the fifth, Coastal Carolina posted a 3-spot of its own. Seth Lancaster’s triple provided the jolt necessary to kickstart the Chanticleers’ rally, bringing in one run, with the CCU third baseman crossing home plate moments later courtesy of a base hit by catcher Matt Beaird.
Things would remain quiet till the 10th, when Woodall’s home run finally offered the separation Coastal Carolina so desired.
With the victory, the Chanticleers improve to 21-12, 9-3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. South Alabama falls to 20-14, 9-4 in the league.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
