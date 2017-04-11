Coastal Carolina

April 11, 2017 9:58 PM

The Coastal Carolina bats were hot Tuesday. However, Wake Forest’s were hotter

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Stuart Fairchild drove in seven runs and Wake Forest pounded out 21 hits in a 19-9 win over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Chanticleers built a 5-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings, before the Demon Deacons scored two in the fourth, three in the fifth, 10 in the sixth and four in the eighth to pull away.

Cory Wood drove in three runs for Coastal Carolina (20-12-1).

Johnny Aiello drove in three for Wake Forest (24-10).

Chants reliever Rafi Vazquez sufered the loss after allowing eight runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

