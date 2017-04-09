Three-game series between CCU, Louisiana ends in unconventional tie

It’s not often a three-game baseball series ends in a tie.
However, such was the case in a marquee matchup between Coastal Carolina and Lousiana on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
After splitting the first two games, the Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns ended the series finale with a 7-all tie that was halted because of a travel curfew. Prior to the game, it was determined no inning would start after 2 pm.
The game represented the second tie in Coastal Carolina history, with the first coming in 1983.
Billy Cooke hit a two-run home run and Kevin Woodall Jr. launched a three-run shot to give the Chants a 5-0 lead after the third inning.
The Ragin’ Cajuns battled back with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the eighth to tie th game entering the ninth.
Louisiana (18-13-1, 7-4-1 Sun Belt) took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the frame. The first came via a Brenn Conrad single and the second scored on a wild pitch.
Coastal (20-11-1, 8-3-1) rallied back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame when Peyton Isaacson plated one on a single and another scored on a throwing error on the same play.
However, that was where it ended.
