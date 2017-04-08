Ewing caps CCU baseball’s comeback victory over Louisiana

Dalton Ewing hit a two-run home run and Cory Wood capped a ninth-inning comeback with a two-run single as the Coastal Carolina baseball team defeated Louisiana 9-8 on Saturday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 8-5 after the Ragin’ Cajuns pulled ahead with a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Louisiana’s run in the eighth came on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Stove, and it got another on an error and single in the ninth.
Coastal began its rally in the ninth with one out when Peyton Isaacson walked and scored in the next at-bat when Ewing homered. Seth Lancaster then singled and stole second base, Matt Beaird struck out swinging, Billy Cooke walked and Wood followed with a two-out, two-run single to give the Chants a walk-off victory.
Andrew Beckwith (4-1) earned the win in relief after allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings for Coastal (20-11, 8-3 Sun Belt). Starter Jason Bilous allowed two runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Dylan Moore (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning for the Ragin’ Cajuns (18-13, 7-4).
Louisiana won the opener of the three-game series; therefore, the teams will play a rubber match at 11 a.m. Sunday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments