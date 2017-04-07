CCU’s Cunningham dominant again. However, Louisiana’s Leger outdueled him Friday

Coming off back-to-back shutouts in his last two starters, Coastal Carolina’s Alex Cunningham turned in another dominant performance against Louisiana on Friday night.
Unforunately for the Chanticleers, Cunninghan’s night wasn’t quite as impressive as that of Ragin’ Cajuns starter Gunner Leger, who led Louisiana to a 1-0 victory in the series opener at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Leger allowed two hits in seven shutout innings and Wyatt Marks and Dylan Moore each pitched a hitless inning of relief as the Ragin’ Cajuns held Coastal to two hits. Leger (6-1) struck out two and walked two.
Cunningham (4-1), meanwhile, allowed one run on three hits while striking out 11 in eight innings.
Kennon Fontenot drove in the lone run of the game for Louisiana (18-12, 7-3 Sun Belt).
Dalton Ewing and Cory Wood provided the two hits for Coastal (19-11, 7-3).
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments