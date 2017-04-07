Things you need to know if you’re attending Coastal Carolina’s spring football game

The Coastal Carolina football team will hold its annual spring game Saturday.
The scrimmage is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Brooks Stadium. However, with construction ongoing at the stadium and the fact that the CCU baseball team is hosting Louisiana at 2 p.m. Saturday, there’s a list of things the public will need to know.
The following was provided by the Coastal athletic department:
- There will be 19 five-minute periods starting at 11 a.m. and concluding around 1 p.m.
- Head coach Joe Moglia will address the crowd.
- Periods 1-6 will be situational, focusing on special teams, offense backed up and red zone.
- Periods 7-13 will be a “thud” scrimmage.
- After a quick break, periods 14 and 15 will be special teams.
- Periods 16-17 will be working on the 2-minute drlll.
- Periods 18-19 will be a live scrimmage.·
- Admission is free and fans will receive a 2017 schedule poster.
- Those with their Premium Parking passes for the 2017 baseball season (parking nearest Brooks Stadium and beyond the outfield of Springs Brooks Stadium) may park in their normal spots. All others are encouraged to park in the GG (near U.S. 501) and YY (off S.C. 544) lots and utilize the free bus shuttles that run throughout the day to and from the TD Sports Complex.
- Fans should enter through Gates 2, 3 or 4 and take enter the stands from the concourse level nearest the main concession stand.
- Fans will only be allowed to sit in the East Stands (press box side). The North End Zone and West Stands will be closed due to construction.
- No fans or family members are allowed on Benton Field. The area outside the team locker room under the North End Zone Stands will be closed as well.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments