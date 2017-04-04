Coastal Carolina

CCU pitcher Cunningham earns national recognition

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Coming off back-to-back shutouts, Coastal Carolina pitcher Alex Cunningham was named National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

The NCBWA Board reviews candidates from each Division I Conference each week and names winners each Tuesday throughout the season.

Cunningham struck out 11 batters in a shutout of Georgia State over the weekend, becoming the just the second Chanticleer to throw back-to-back shutouts (Austin Kerr in 2014).

The right-hander is also one of four candidates for this week’s USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Gold Standard Performer of the Week. Fans can vote for Cunningham via Twitter @USAGoldenSpikes.

Cunningham is 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA this season and leads the Sun Belt with 58 strikeouts.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

