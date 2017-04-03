Another dominant outing leads to another weekly award for CCU’s Cunningham

Back-to-back shutouts.
Now, back-to-back player of the week honors.
Coastal Carolina’s Alex Cunningham has been dominant lately and for the second straight week he was honored as the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The right-hander is also one of four candidates for this week’s USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Gold Standard Performer of the Week. Fans can vote for Cunningham via Twitter @USAGoldenSpikes.
Cunningham struck out 11 batters in a shutout of Georgia State over the weekend, becoming the just the second Chanticleer to throw back-to-back shutouts (Austin Kerr in 2014).
Cunningham is 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA this season and leads the Sun Belt with 58 strikeouts.
