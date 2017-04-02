CCU baseball puts away Georgia State in quick fashion to earn another series sweep

Another sweep.
And it didn’t take long for the Chanticleers to put this one away.
The Coastal Carolina baseball team scored five runs in three different innings en route to a 17-0, seven-inning win Sunday at Georgia State that clinched a three-game sweep.
Dalton Ewing had a career-high four hits and five RBIs, four of which came on a first-inning grand slam as the Chants (19-10, 7-2 Sun Belt) earned their second straight conference series sweep.
Wood Myers drove in three runs and Billy Cooke, Kevin Woodall Jr. and Seth Lancaster each plated two.
Coastal starter Zack Hopeck (2-2) earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit in four shutout innings.
