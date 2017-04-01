Three homer in CCU baseball’s series-clinching win over Georgia State

Kevin Woodall Jr. hit his Sun Belt-leading 10th home run and Billy Cooke and Cory Wood also homered as the Coastal Carolina baseball team won 8-5 at Georgia State on Saturday.
Cooke, Wood and Peyton Isaacson drove in two runs each for the Chanticleers (18-10, 6-2 Sun Belt), who clinched the series and will try to complete a sweep Sunday.
Coastal reliever Andrew Beckwith (3-1) picked up the win on the mound after allowing one unearned run on three hits in six innings. Starter Jason Bilous allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in three innings.
Bryce Conley allowed five runs on three hits and suffered the loss for Georgia State (11-16, 1-7).
