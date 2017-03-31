Coastal Carolina

March 31, 2017 9:45 PM

Cunningham joins elite company in CCU baseball’s win over Georgia State

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

For the second straight outing, Coastal Carolina starting pitcher Alex Cunningham threw a shutout.

Cunningham allowed five hits and struck out 11 in the Chanticleers’ 4-0 win over Georgia State.

Cunningham (4-0) became the second CCU pitcher since 1999 to toss back-to-back no-hitters, joining Austin Kerr, who did it in 2014.

Jordan Gore led the way offensively, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for Coastal (17-10, 5-2 Sun Belt).

Nick Gatewood had two hits for Georgia State (11-15, 1-6).

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295

Coastal Carolina

