Cunningham joins elite company in CCU baseball’s win over Georgia State

For the second straight outing, Coastal Carolina starting pitcher Alex Cunningham threw a shutout.
Cunningham allowed five hits and struck out 11 in the Chanticleers’ 4-0 win over Georgia State.
Cunningham (4-0) became the second CCU pitcher since 1999 to toss back-to-back no-hitters, joining Austin Kerr, who did it in 2014.
Jordan Gore led the way offensively, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for Coastal (17-10, 5-2 Sun Belt).
Nick Gatewood had two hits for Georgia State (11-15, 1-6).
