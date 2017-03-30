Coastal Carolina comes up empty-handed in CBI finals Game 2, setting up deciding third game

Coastal Carolina didn’t get the Rocky Mountain high it was hoping for on Wednesday.
The Chanticleers failed to capitalize on their opportunity to win the College Basketball Invitational, losing 81-57 to Wyoming in Game 2 of the best-of-3 finals series. Coastal’s marathon season now extends to Friday’s winner-take-all championship game, which airs on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Playing at the highest elevation in college athletics, Coastal (20-18) couldn’t keep pace with the Cowboys, who stretched a six-point halftime lead to 14 in the first five minutes of the second half and never looked back.
“It’s a lot different when you are playing at 7,200 feet,” Coastal coach Cliff Ellis said. “It gets to a lot of people. This is a first for us. It’s definitely a home-court advantage. Our players haven’t gone through this. … When you’re gasping for air, it can definitely affect your legs.”
It’s a lot different when you are playing at 7,200 feet. It gets to a lot of people. This is a first for us. It’s definitely a home-court advantage. Our players haven’t gone through this. … When you’re gasping for air, it can definitely affect your legs. CCU coach Cliff Ellis
The Cowboys never trailed, drawing a loud roar from the crowd of 3,811 on Jeremy Lieberman’s 3-pointer less than 30 seconds into the game. Wyoming led 9-2 at one point and stretched the lead to eight on two occasions in the first half before the Chanticleers cut the deficit to 33-27 just before the half.
The Chanticleers were playing without senior swingman Colton Ray-St. Cyr, who suffered a serious knee injury in Monday's win. He was averaging 9.4 points and was second on the team in rebounding, assists and steals. He and fellow senior Elijah Wilson were the team's steady hands as the only players to start Coastal's first 37 games.
Junior forward Demario Beck, who has started 33 games, suffered a knee hyperextension in Game 1 but didn’t seem to be greatly affected in Game 2. He led the Chanticleers with six points in the first half, adding four rebounds in 10 minutes. But he, like many of the other Chanticleers, never got into a second-half rhythm and went scoreless in the second half.
Coastal was effective getting to the basket early in the game, but as the first half wore on, the Chanticleers found it increasingly difficult to penetrate Wyoming’s zone defense, often settling for long-distance shots that were too frequently off target. Coastal shot just 31 percent, hitting only 5-of-26 3-point attempts.
“Our mindset was no 3s and no layups,” Wyoming guard Justin James said. “Make them take tough ones. Make them play our brand of basketball. That’s what we did.”
Coming off a career-high 15 points in Game 1, Coastal senior forward Michel Enanga didn’t score in the first 30 minutes of the game and finished with just two points. The Chanticleers were led by Wilson and freshman Artur Labinowicz, who each finished with 10 points.
Ellis said the Chanticleers will do plenty of shooting on Thursday before playing another game at 7,220 feet, a far cry from the sea-level confines of the HTC Center. Both teams have looked out of sync in the two road games, a streak Coastal will have to break if it is going to win the first national basketball tournament in school history. The Chanticleers are now 3-11 on the road this year, losing all five non-conference road games. Wyoming is 17-3 at home.
“We have to make some shots [on Friday],” Ellis said. “We can talk about a lot of things, but we have to make some shots. You’re not going to keep them from scoring. They are a very good offensive team, but you have to keep their offense down. We did that in the first half. Thirty-three points against Wyoming in the first half is pretty good. … But the second half was a different thing.”
Coastal seemed to wear down as the game went along while the Cowboys gained momentum, shooting better than 50 percent in the second half after going just 10-of-26 before the break.
“Being at 7,220, that’s something that plays into our favor,” Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said. “Going into this game with the quick turnaround and the travel, we just wanted to make it a little more up-tempo and constantly pick up full court.”
Josh Hoke: jthoke@gmail.com
Comments