CCU pounces on UNC Wilmington mistakes to bounce back from loss to North Carolina

A night after errors likely cost Coastal Carolina a win at North Carolina, the Chanticleers took advantage of UNC Wilmington mistakes in a 13-2 win Wednesday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
UNCW had eight hits to just six for CCU, but the Chants (16-10) took advantage of 10 walks, two hit by pitches and a key error by the Seahawks (11-12).
Peyton Isaacson provided the big hit with a three-run double as part of a five-run fourth inning, and in the fifth, a dropped potential third out by UNCW with the bases loaded allowed three runs to score and all but put the game out of reach.
Kevin Woodall Jr. had two hits and two RBI for CCU while redshirt freshman Kyle Skeels hit his first career home run and finished with three runs scored.
Anthony Veneziano (2-1) got the win after allowing five hits, including two solo home runs, with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Rafi Vazquez picked up a three-inning save, his second of the season, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Andrew Beckwith bridged the gap and struck out three of the six batters he faced.
CCU will return to Sun Belt Conference action this weekend with a three-game series against Georgia State in Atlanta. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments