Unearned runs burn CCU baseball in loss to North Carolina

Wood Myers and Cory Wood each hit home runs, but the Coastal Carolina baseball team came up short in a 7-6 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday.
The Tar Heels got four unearned runs while scoring five in the seventh and eighth innings combined to pull away. The Chanticleers scored three in the top of the ninth, but fell short.
Reliever Austin Kitchen (2-2) suffered the loss while allowing four runs (one earend) on three hits in 1 2/3 innings for Coastal (15-10). Reliever Brett Daniels (3-0) earned the win for North Carolina (19-6).
Kyle Datres drove in three runs for the Tar Heels.
