Coastal Carolina limps into Laramie with one-game lead in CBI finals

2:35 CCU talks about winning CBI finals opener (video) Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:02 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.28

3:20 Carrie Odom of The Original Shucker's Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach is a young Kim Basinger with an interesting shot | Hot Pour

2:19 Searching for Brittanee Drexel

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:55 Ted Ginn on his breakout season

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case