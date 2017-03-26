Coastal Carolina baseball earns first Sun Belt series sweep

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

2:19 Searching for Brittanee Drexel

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

3:54 Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan