Coastal Carolina baseball earns first Sun Belt series sweep

Peyton Isaacson and Jordan Gore each drove in two runs and Jason Bilous struck out seven batters in six strong innings as the Coastal Carolina baseball team defeated Arkansas State 6-1 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers jumped on the Red Wolves early, building a 3-0 lead through two innings. After Arkansas State got a run in the third to cut the lead to two runs, CCU added two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull away.
Bilous (3-0) allowed one run on six hits while walking one.
The Chanticleers improved to 15-9 overall and 4-2 in Sun Belt play, while the Red Wolves fell to 11-12 and 2-4, respectively.
