March 25, 2017 6:51 PM

Before Friday, Beaird had never homered. Now he has twice and CCU has won two straight

By David Wetzel

Matt Beaird drove in a career-high five runs Saturday as the Coastal Carolina baseball team defeated Arkansas State 11-6 at Springs Brooks Stadium to clinch the three-game series.

Beard, who had six RBIs entering the series, has seven in the last two games. He went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run – the second of his career after hitting the first Friday – and two RBI singles.

Down 1-0, the Chanticleers took control of the game with seven runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Beaird’s homer.

Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith (2-1) earned his second win despite allowing five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings as the Chants improved to 14-9 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt play.

Arkansas State starter Peyton Culbertson (2-2) took the loss after allowing nine runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings as the Red Wolves fell to 11-11 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt play.

