Notice something different about Coastal’s CBI games? Experimental rules are being tested

The 2017 CBI has featured experimental rules pertaining to time, fouls and free throws. The National Invitation Tournament (NIT) is also playing under the rules at the request of the NCAA, which will analyze their impact and consider implementing them into play in future seasons.
To speed up play, the 30-second shot clock will either remain the same or be set to 20 seconds rather than 30 seconds when a ball is inbounded in the frontcourt and a reset is warranted.
There are no one-and-one bonus free throw situations. In 20-minute halves, teams are allowed four fouls in 10-minute spans before an opponent shoots two free throws on the fifth and subsequent fouls. Team fouls reset to zero after each 10-minute span.
Each of Coastal Carolina’s three CBI games have finished in around 2 hours or less.
“It does make the game quicker. There are not as many foul shots and fans kind of like that,” Ellis said. “There’s a lot more basketball with this rule because you’re having to bring the ball in and play basketball as opposed to going to the free throw line and shooting free throws.”
The CBI has used experimental rules in the past. In 2015, its rules included a 30-second shot clock rather than the standard 35-second clock at the time, and the NCAA adopted it beginning in the 2015-16 season.
“Because the NCAA puts those rules out there, there’s a pretty good chance they will be adopted,” said Ray Cella, CBI director of media relations. “It gives the teams a chance to play by those rules. It gives the NCAA data to analyze, and we’ve had no push-back from any of the teams.”
