Cunningham flirts with no-hitter, Coastal Carolina shuts out Arkansas State

0:43 Burning of the Socks Pause

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.25

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 St. James brings "Simba" aboard as good luck charm

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises