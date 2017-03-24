Coastal Carolina

March 24, 2017 10:23 PM

Cunningham flirts with no-hitter, Coastal Carolina shuts out Arkansas State

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Alex Cunningham took a no-hitter into the eighth inning during a one-hit shutout performance that led the Coastal Carolina baseball team to a 5-0 win over Arkansas State at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Cunningham (3-0) struck out 10 batters in tossing his second career complete game. His no-hitter went 7 2/3 as an infield hit broke it up in the eighth.

Matt Beaird hit his first career home run, a two-run shot in the seventh, and Peyton Isaacson plated two to lead the Chants’ offensive attack.

The victory improved Coastal to 13-9 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt play.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Coastal Carolina

