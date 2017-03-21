Ceremony marks start of CCU’s Brooks Stadium expansion. How large will it get?

Coastal Carolina held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon for its expansion of Brooks Stadium.
The university is in the process of a required expansion of the football stadium for its move to the Football Bowl Subdivision that will expand its seating from 9,214 seats to at least 15,000 seats before the 2017 season opener on Sept. 2 against Massachusetts.
In August, a South Carolina state budget board approved Coastal’s $32 million plan that will eventually expand the seating capacity to more than 20,000.
This year’s first phase will include adding seats to both corners of the end zone nearest the field house, expanding the sections closest to the field on both side toward the scoreboard and expanding the upper deck on the east side (press box side) to match the length on the lower deck.
The second phase will includes adding luxury suites and an upper deck to the west side as well as additional features such as new entrances.
CCU director of athletics Matt Hogue said work actually began March 6 following the selection of a contractor.
“We’re very grateful for this impressive expansion to Brooks Stadium, an improvement that will make a significant impact on providing our student athletes a championship experience, and it’s also a gathering place for our community,” Hogue said. “It’s going to be so exciting to see this place in its full complement in a couple years of 20,000 folks watching us defeat a Power Five opponent.”
Fans can contact the CCU athletics ticket office at 843-347-8499 to inquire about football season tickets.
