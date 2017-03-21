CCU soccer standout selected to play for his homeland’s national team

Coastal Carolina men’s soccer player Frantzdy Pierrot is getting a chance to represent his native country.
The rising senior recently was named to the 2017 Haitian National Men’s Soccer Team, Dr. Yves Jean-Bart, president of the de la FHF, announced.
Pierrot will be with the team as it plays in the Gold Cup Playoff against Nicaragua in two matches, the first being March 24 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and the second in Managua, Nicaragua.
Pierrot, a native of Port-au-Prince, was an All-Sun Belt Conference team member last season after leading the Chanticleers in points (21, goals (8), shots (61), shots on goal (37), shots on goal percentage (61%) and game-winning goals (5).
The forward also helped Coastal win the Sun Belt Conference title and win a first-round NCAA tournament match.
