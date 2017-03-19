Late rally by Texas State spoils big day for Coastal Carolina’s Lancaster

Trailing by three runs, Texas State rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a come-from-behind 10-7 home victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday.
Theodore Hoffman singled in a pair of runs, Luke Sherley tied the game at 7 with a single and Jared Huber put the Bobcats on top 9-7 with a single that plated two.
Hoffman drove in another run in the bottom of the eighth to push the lead to 10-7, the final score in which Texas State clinched the three-game series.
The comeback spoiled a big day by the Chanticleers’ Seth Lancaster, who homered twice and drove in four runs.
Brayden Theriot (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Bobcats, who improved to 12-8 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Zack Hopeck (1-2) allowed five runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief and took the loss for Coastal (12-9, 1-2).
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
