Lancaster comes through in clutch to lead CCU baseball past Texas State

Seth Lancaster hit a solo home run with one out in the eighth inning and the Coastal Carolina baseball team won at Texas State 4-3 on Saturday.
The Bobcats tied the game at 3 on an RBI double from Felipe Rodriguez in the seventh inning.
Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith earned the win after allowing three runs on six hits and striking out one in seven innings.
Texas State’s Brandon Courville suffered the loss in relief.
Dalton Ewing finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Chants at the plate.
After each team took a game, the three-game series will be decided with Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments