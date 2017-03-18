Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina’s Sun Belt debut proves to be long night

By David Wetzel

The Coastal Carolina baseball teams debut in Sun Belt Conference play proved to be a long night.

Not only did Friday’s game at Texas State go 14 innings, but it was a heartbreaking loss for the Chanticleers.

Ryan Newman hit a home run in the bottom of the 14th inning to lead the Bobcats to a 5-4 victory over Coastal.

The Chants had led 3-1 going into the eighth, where Jaylen Hubbard doubled in a run and Derek Scheible homered to tie the game.

Jordan Gore was 3-for-5 and drove in a run and Wood Myers had an RBI for Coastal.

