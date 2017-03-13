Why play in the CBI? CCU coach Ellis can reward his players with a basketball ‘bowl game’

Though Coastal Carolina fell in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to Texas-Arlington to drop below .500 at 16-17, the Chanticleers’ 2016-17 season isn’t over yet.
CCU has accepted an invitation to play in the 10th annual College Basketball Invitational (CBI) presented by Five Four.
The Chants will open the 16-team, single-elimination tournament against Hampton University at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the HTC Center on campus.
“It’s a tribute to your senior class, and they won the Big South Championship, went to the NCAAs and played in the postseason, then took the step up to the Sun Belt, and that’s a different [level],” CCU coach Cliff Ellis said of accepting the CBI bid. “Our RPI [Ratings Percentage Index] was stronger than it had been in Big South days and we won 11 games in the conference. It says a lot for the players and the body of work that they’ve done.”
Hampton is 14-16 and went 11-5 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference before being upset in the first round of the conference tournament by Maryland Eastern Shore.
The four Coastal Carolina seniors who have an opportunity to continue their college careers are guards Shivaughn Wiggins, Colton Ray-St. Cyr and Elijah Wilson, and forward Michel Enanga. Wilson has a chance to add to his more than 1,800 career points and needs 80 points to catch Jack Leasure (2004-08) in second place on the Chants’ all-time points list at 1,893.
“The Power 5 conferences take up the NCAAs, and the CBI and CIT (CollegeInsider.com Tournament) that have come along allow you to keep going,” Ellis said. “We’ve got a couple freshmen who play and it gives you an opportunity to work with your kids and opportunity to win a championship. It’s like a bowl game. It’s not the Rose Bowl, it’s not the Orange Bowl, but it’s a bowl.”
We’ve got a couple freshmen who play and it gives you an opportunity to work with your kids and opportunity to win a championship. It’s like a bowl game. It’s not the Rose Bowl, it’s not the Orange Bowl, but it’s a bowl. CCU men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis
The CBI quarterfinals will be played March 20, and the semifinals will be played March 22 after the teams are re-bracketed. The finals will consist of a best two-out-of-three format where one of the two teams will host two of the games, if needed.
The finals will be played March 27, 29 and 31, and ESPNU will televise each game.
Other teams in the CBI are George Mason, Loyola (Md.), Illinois-Chicago, Stony Brook, George Washington, Toledo, Wyoming, Eastern Washington, Missouri-Kansas City, Green Bay, Rice San Francisco, Georgia Southern and Utah Valley.
If they win Wednesday, the Chants will play the winner of the Loyola at George Mason contest, and CBI officials will determine which team hosts the game.
“We’ll see if we can’t knock it out of the park Wednesday night. I want it to be a spectacle,” Ellis said. “We want to play at home as much as we possibly can. We want to put on a good show and assuming George Mason wins get them here next week instead of going to their place.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments