Late home runs, pitching gem lead CCU baseball to pair of wins over Illinois

Two late home runs. Another career-high strikeout performance.
Those combined to lead the Coastal Carolina baseball team to a pair of wins Saturday that allowed it to take a three-game series from Illinois over the weekend.
Trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning of Saturday’s first game, Kevin Woodall Jr. and Peyton Isaacson hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Chanticleers to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.
In the second game, CCU starter Jason Bilous struck out a career-high nine batters in seven scoreless innings as the Chants clinched the series with a 6-0 win.
Bilous (2-0) scattered four hits and a walk. Over his last two outings, he has tossed 14 scoreless innings and struck out 15 batters.
Wood Myers drove in two runs, while Isaacson and Matt Beaird drove in one each for Coastal (11-7).
Austin Kitchen (2-1) earned the win in the opener, allowing one hit and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
