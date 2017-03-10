Illinois edges Coastal Carolina on diamond in opener of three-game series

With the scored tied, Anthony Drago drew a walk to lead off the eight inning and wound up scoring on a Jack Yalowitz single as Illinois edged Coastal Carolina on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Wood Myers had four hits and drove in two runs for the Chanticleers, who led 3-0 through three innings.
Bren Spillane had a solo home run and Drago blasted a three-run shot in the fourth inning to give the Illini a 4-3 lead.
Coastal (9-7) retook the lead on Myers’ solo home run to lead off the fifth and pushed the advantage to 5-4 on Kevin Woodall Jr.’s solo shot later in the frame. The Chants tacked on another run on Dalton Ewing’s solo homer ot lead off the sixth.
Trailing 6-4, Illinois (4-7) tied the game with singles by Spillane and Doran Turchin.
Comments