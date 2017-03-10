Coastal Carolina hosts Hackler Championship at Dunes Club, alters baseball schedule

The 16th annual General Hackler Championship this weekend at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club features eight schools that have won a tournament this season and nine schools ranked among nation's top 50.
Participants in the top 50 according to Golfstat.com are No. 3 Virginia, No. 9 and 2015 national champion LSU, No. 14 Kent State, No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 34 South Carolina, No. 37 North Florida, No. 40 Kentucky, No. 46 N.C. State and No. 47 Iowa State.
The 15-team field also includes host Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, East Tennessee State, East Carolina, South Alabama and Charleston Southern.
Teams are scheduled to play 36 holes Saturday and 18 holes Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. both days on a Dunes Club set up at approximately 7,230 yards.
Several players currently on the PGA Tour, including world No. 1 and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson, have participated in past Hackler Championships.
The tournament is open and free for spectators.
Baseball alters series
With inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast, Coastal Carolina and Illinois have opted to alter their weekend series and play a doubleheader Saturday with first pitch set for noon at Springs Brooks Stadium. There will be approximately 40 minutes between games.
The opening game of the three-game series began at 4 p.m. Friday.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
