Coastal Carolina comes up short in Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals

Coastal Carolina’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference came to an end Friday afternoon at the hands of top-seeded Texas-Arlington in the second round of the men’s conference tournament.
Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Kevin Hervey recorded a double-double and the Mavericks downed CCU 74-51 at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.
Hervey, a 6-9 junior forward, had game-highs with 18 points and 12 rebounds and hit three key 3-pointers in the final seven minutes to help the Mavericks pull away.
Two days after breaking a 34-year Sun Belt tournament record for 3-point field goal percentage by hitting 11 of 16 treys (68.7 percent), the Chants hit just 5 of 26 three-point attempts (19.2 percent) Friday. The Chants also shot just 30 percent from the field overall, hitting 19 of 63 attempts.
“I think our zone defense in the second half [was the key], we started making them take contested shots,” UT Arlington coach Scott Cross said.
The Chanticleers (16-17) went 10-8 in the Sun Belt in the regular season and were the eighth seed for the tournament. UT Arlington (25-7) advances to the tournament semifinals and continues its quest for an NCAA Tournament berth.
The Chants were within seven points inside the final seven minutes, but Hervey hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Mavericks a 54-41 lead. A Jaylen Shaw 3-pointer with 4:30 remaining cut the deficit to 10 points, but Hervey hit another trey to begin a 20-5 run to seal the victory.
UT Arlington won despite being seven for 31 from 3-point range and shooting just 37 percent from the field.
The Chants committed 19 turnovers and were credited with just nine assists Friday after setting a season high in their 80-67 win over South Alabama in the first round Wednesday with 25 in their 29 made baskets.
CCU junior guard Jaylen Shaw had a team-high 14 points as well as four assists, three steals and six turnovers, while freshman guard Artur Labinowicz tallied 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Senior guard Elijah Wilson, who has scored more than 1,800 points in his CCU career, was held to nine points on 4-of-13 shooting.
Senior point guard Shivaughn Wiggins was limited to 13 minutes with an apparent leg injury and missed his four shot attempts.
