March 5, 2017 9:08 PM

CCU baseball rides Hopeck’s gem to fifth straight victory

From staff reports

CONWAY

Zack Hopeck limited San Francisco to one run on two hits in eight innings to lead the Coastal Carolina baseball team to a 6-1 victory Sunday in the Tidelands Health Classic.

Hopeck struck out a career-high six batters in improving to 1-1 on the season. Bobby Holmes closed it out with a shutout ninth inning.

Kevin Woodall Jr. and Wood Myers each drove in two runs for the Chanticleers (9-5), who won their fifth straight game. Woodall had a solo home run and RBI single, while Myers’ RBIs came on a two-run single.

The Dons’ lone run came in the second inning, when Dominic Miroglio scored on a double by Manny Ramirez Jr.

Sunday’s game concludes Coastal’s regular-season tournament schedule.

