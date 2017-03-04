CCU baseball team holds off Winthrop, routs Albany at Tidelands Health Classic

The Coastal Carolina baseball team earned a pair of wins in the Tidelands Health Classic on Saturday, beating Winthrop 8-3 and Albany 14-0.
Kyle Skeels drove in three runs and Rafi Vazquez escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning to help the Chanticleers seal the first game.
After Coastal took a 4-3 lead on Skeels’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles put up a threat in the top of the seventh.
With the bases loaded and two outs, the Chants turned to Vazquez, who promptly got a groundout to escape the inning and preserve the lead.
With CCU up 6-3, Vazquez found himself in another jam in the eighth with the bases loaded and two out. However, he got a strikeout to once again escape.
Coastal starter Andrew Beckwith struck out a career-high 10 in a no-decision. Austin Kitchen (1-1) got the win in relief.
In the second game, had 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to put away a game shortened to seven innings.
Wood Myers drove in five runs, While Billy Cooke and Kevin Woodall Jr. drove in two each.
Peyton Isaacson Josh Crump, Seth Lancaster and Cameron Pearcey each drove in a run for Coastal.
Chants starter Jason Bilous allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings to earn the win.
Comments