CCU women rally for another comeback victory over Appalachian State

The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team outscored Appalachian State 38-21 in the second half en route to a 56-53 victory Saturday.
The Chanticleers trailed by 14 at the half and saw the deficit grow to as many as 19 in the third quarter before rallying for a come-from-behind victory over the Mountaineers for the second time this season.
Naheria Hamilton had 11 points and Kennedy Archer and Ced Gibson had 10 each to lead Coastal (13-15, 8-10 Sun Belt).
Ashley Bassett-Smith and Joi Jones had 13 each to pace Appalachian State (11-18, 6-12).
The Chants outscored the Mountaineers 14-7 off the bench.
