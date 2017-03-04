Coastal Carolina

March 4, 2017 8:50 PM

Appalachian State loses big lead, rallies to beat Coastal Carolina

The Associated Press

BOONE, N.C.

Ronshad Shabazz led five in double figures with 18 points, and Appalachian State nearly blew an 18-point halftime lead in a 77-73 win over Coastal Carolina in the season finale for both on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina trailed 48-30 at halftime but rallied to take a 59-57 lead after a Jaylen Shaw 3-pointer with 8:08 left. The score remained close the rest of the way, neither team led by more than five.

A Kelvin Robinson 3-point play capped a 5-0 spurt for Appalachian State which gave the Mountaineers a 72-68 lead with 45 seconds left. The Chanticleers got back to within two but a pair of Emarius Logan free throws pushed their deficit back to two possessions with 19 seconds left.

Jake Babic and Griffin Kinney each scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (9-20, 4-14 Sun Belt), while Robinson and Logan chipped in 10 apiece. Wiggins led Coastal Carolina (15-16, 10-8) with 29 points. Shaw added 20.

Related content

Coastal Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos