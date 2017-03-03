Cunningham sets record in CCU baseball’s come-from-behind victory

Coastal Carolina starting pitcher set a school record with 14 strikeouts and the Chanticleers rallied for a 7-5 win over San Francisco on Friday at the Tidelands Health Classic at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Cunningham, however, did not factor in the decision after leaving the game with Coastal trailing 4-3 after 6 2/3 innings.
The Chants went down 5-3 before rallying with one run in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Wood Myers singled, stole second and scored on an RBI double from Kevin Woodall Jr. and then tied the game on Seth Lancaster’s RBI double. Dalton Ewing then gave Coastal a 7-5 lead on a single as the Chants put the game away.
