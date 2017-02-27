Coastal Carolina roundup: Baseball team shut down, women’s golf in first

Baseball
West Virginia 4, (at) Coastal Carolina 1: Conner Dotson struck out 10 batters in six innings to lead the Mountaineers past the Chanticleers in the final contest of the Caravelle Resort Tournament.
Dotson allowed six hits and walked five while improving to 2-0.
Peyton Isaacson drove in the lone run for Coastal (4-5).
Zack Hopeck (0-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings in a losing effort for the Chants.
West Virginia improved to 5-2.
Women’s golf
The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team shot 7-over 295 in the second round of the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic to take a seven-stroke lead into the final round.
The Chants were at 8-over 584, seven strokes ahead of East Tennessee State.
Coastal’s Malene Krolboll Hansen (70) was in second (139), Victoria Parker (74) was tied for 17th (147), Stephanie Henning (74) was tied for 22nd (148), Barbora Bakova (79) was tied for 58th (152) and Marie Lunackova (77) was tied for 124th (159).
