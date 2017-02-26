CCU rallies back from large deficit to defeat George Mason

Facing a large deficit, the Coastal Carolina baseball team chipped away before walking off with a 9-8 victory over George Mason on Sunday in the Caravelle Resort Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Trailing 8-0 through 3 1/2 innings, the Chanticleers chipped away with two runs in the fourth, one each in the fifth and sixth, two in the eighth and then three in the ninth en route to the comeback victory.
Matt Beaird capped the comeback with a two-run single with two outs in the ninth.
Carolina Forest product Patrick Orlando (1-0) earned his first career win in relief, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth for Coastal (4-4).
Patriots reliever Tyler Tobin (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings for George Mason (2-5).
