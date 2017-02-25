Hard-hitting West Virginia outslugs Coastal Carolina on diamond

West Virginia had six runs in the fourth inning and eight in the ninth to pull away from Coastal Carolina 22-9 on Saturday in the Caravelle Resort Tournament.
The Mountaineers provided six of the game’s 10 home runs, and their 29 hits were the most ever surrendered by a Chanticleer pitching staff.
Jackson Cramer was 5-for-7 with six RBIs and Darius Hill was 4-for-7 with four RBIs. Four other West Virginia players had three hits each.
Josh Crump had two home runs for Coastal, and Cameron Pearcey and Kevin Woodall Jr. each went deep. Billy Cook and Peyton Isaacson had two RBIs.
