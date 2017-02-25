Gibson leads CCU women to win over Louisiana

Ced Gibson matched her career high with 26 points to lead the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team to a 71-68 win over Louisiana.
With the Chanticleers trailing by one with just under 2 minutes remaining, Gibson hit a 3-pointer to put the Chanticleers ahead for good.
Gibson’s last time scoring 26 points was against Campbell during the 2015-16 season, and Saturday’s 20-plus point performance was her fiThe senior shot 7-of-15 from the floor with three 3-pointers, and 9-of-10 from the line. Gibson also dished out six assists, marking the fifth consecutive game in which she’s scored in double figures and handed out at least five assists.fth of the season.
