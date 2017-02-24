CCU baseball squeezes past Ball State at Caravelle Resort Tournament

Seth Lancaster plated Cory Wood on a squeeze bunt to provide the only run in the Coastal Carolina baseball team’s 1-0 win over Ball State on Monday during the Caravelle Resort Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Wood drew a walk, stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. Bill Cooke was then hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and third for Lancaster, who put the Chanticleers out front.
After tossing eight shutout innings, CCU starter Alex Cunningham gave way to the bullpen after walking the leadoff hitter in the top of the ninth. Austin Kitchen got a quick out but then walked the next batter, prompting the Chants to summon closer Bobby Holmes from the bullpen.
Holmes allowed an infield single that loaded the bases, but followed with a strikeout and ground out to put the game away.
Cunningham (2-0) allowed five hits while striking out six and walking three as Coastal improved to 3-3.
