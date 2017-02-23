Coastal Carolina

February 23, 2017 9:14 PM

Explosive first quarter propels CCU women to big win over ULM

Staff reports

Certain nights, you just can do no wrong.

Scoring 32 points in the opening period Thursday night, the Chanticleers cruised to a 75-48 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. With the win, they move to 11-15 on the season, and 6-10 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The night was a particularly special one for senior guard Ced Gibson. The Coastal Carolina floor general scored 14 points in the contest, enough to push her past the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Leading the way was Alexis Robinson, who notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kennedy Archer and Naheria Hamilton also finished in double figures with 11 points apiece.

Alexis Collins had a team-high 12 points for Louisiana-Monroe.

The Chanticleers will host their final home game of the season on Saturday, taking on Louisiana-Lafayette. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Coastal Carolina

