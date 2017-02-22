CCU gets back on right track, downs mistake-prone Charleston squad

Finally, the power surge one has come to expect from the Coastal Carolina baseball team.
The Chanticleers scored runs in five of the first six innings, taking advantage of five College of Charleston errors en route to a 16-7 win Wednesday night at Springs-Brooks Stadium. With the victory, they put an end to a three-game losing skid.
Already up 6-1, Coastal Carolina would blow the game open with five runs in the fourth inning. Wood Myers would provide the most damaging blow to Cougar chances, sending the pitch of former Carolina Forest standout Jakob Frishmuth down the right field line for a home run.
It was his lone hit on the afternoon, though he’d finish with four RBIs on the afternoon. Center fielder Dalton Ewing also knocked in four runs in the game.
Former Conway standout and current Coastal Carolina shortstop Jordan Gore was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
In his second appearance at Coastal Carolina, Carolina Forest alum Patrick Orlando picked up the win. He pitched three innings, scattering six hits and giving up five runs — three of which were earned. Kris Kuhn pocked up the loss for the Cougars.
The Chanticleers (2-3) will next take the field Friday afternoon, when it hosts Ball State. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
