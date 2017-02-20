CCU baseball falters against St. John’s in extra innings

Robbie Knightes drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and the St. John’s baseball team tacked on two more in the frame en route to a 7-4 win over Coastal Carolina on Monday in the finale of Caravelle Resort’s Baseball at the Beach tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Michael Donadio led off the 10th with a single and Mike Antico walked before Knightes drove in the go-ahead run on a double. Later Anthony Brocato was walked with the bases loaded to push the lead to 6-4 and Troy Dixon was hit with a pitch to drive in another.
The Chanticleers trailed 4-3 in the eighth inning before Seth Lancaster tied the game with a home run, ending an 0-for-13 skid to star the season.
Cory Wood, Kevin Woodall Jr. and Jordan Gore also drove in runs for Coastal (1-3).
Brocato drove in four runs and John Valente also plated one for St. John’s (4-0).
Josh Bell: 843-444-1702, @jbellTSN
Comments