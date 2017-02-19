James Madison offense explodes in win over Coastal Carolina

Adam Sisk hit a pair of three-run home runs to lead James Madison to an 11-3 win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday in Caravelle Resort’s Baseball at the Beach tournament.
With the Dukes trailing 1-0, Sisk’s first home run came in the fourth inning to give James Madison a 3-1 lead. With the Dukes leading 6-2, Sisk hit another three-run shot to break the game open in a five-run fifth inning.
Coastal’s pitching staff struggled, with starter Rafi Vazquez allowing four runs (three earned) in three innings and Andrew Beckwith giving up seven runs in two innings.
Wood Myers, Kevin Woodall Jr. and Jordan Gore drove in runs for the Chants (1-2).
