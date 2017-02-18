Varnado helps Troy roll past Coastal Carolina 87-78

Jordon Varnado scored 17 points, DeVon Walker scored 13 with 10 rebounds, and Troy led wire-to-wire in an 87-78 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
Troy (14-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) led 48-37 at the break before Elijah Wilson’s 3 cut it to 48-40 seven seconds into the second half. The Trojans responded with a 20-6 run over the next seven minutes to take a 68-46 lead with 13:06 left, and the lead remained in double digits until the final seconds.
Varnado, who was named the Sun Belt player of the week on Tuesday, finished 6 of 11 from the field and added six rebounds.
The Trojans average 40.8 rebounds per game – seventh in the country – and outrebounded Coastal Carolina 39-32, including 13 offensive, leading to 14 second-chance points. Wilson made four 3s to lead the Chanticleers (13-13, 8-5) with 17 points. Shivaughn Wiggins also made four 3s and finished with 14 points.
CCU women come up short
CONWAY Rachael Gregory had 15 points, Alexis Robinson had 13 points and Naheria Hamilton added 12, but the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team lost 78-66 to Troy on Saturday.
The Chanticleers were plagued by free throw disparity of 21-9 against the Trojans. They shot just 9-for-18, while Troy was 21-26.
Caitlyn Ramirez had 19 and Jayla Chills (11), Dajia Williams (10) and Ta’Kierra Gibbs (10) were all in double figures for the Trojans.
