The who’s who of Coastal Carolina baseball

2017 roster
No.
Name
Class
B/T
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown/High School/Previous School
1
FR
L/R
INF/OF
5-8
170
Raleigh, N.C./Sanderson HS
2
JR
R/R
RHP
6-2
225
Leesburg, Va./Heritage HS
3
JR
L/R
OF
5-8
175
Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern HS
5
SO
R/R
LF
5-11
185
Suffolk, Va./Nansemond River HS
6
SO
R/R
2B
5-8
175
Bradenton, Fla./Lakewood Ranch HS
7
SO
R/R
INF
5-8
145
Poway, Calif./La Jolla Country Day HS/Auburn University
8
JR
L/R
INF
5-8
180
Chapel Hill, N.C./Jordan HS/Chipola College
10
FR
R/R
RHP/INF
5-10
175
Sun Valley, Calif./Village Christian HS
11
RS JR
S/R
SS
6-0
180
Conway, S.C./Conway HS/University of South Carolina
12
FR
R/R
INF
5-10
190
Elizabethtown, Ky./Central Hardin HS
13
SO
L/R
C
5-10
190
Galesburg, Ill./Galesburg HS
16
JR
L/R
C
6-0
200
Johnson City, Tenn./Science Hill HS
17
JR
R/R
CF
5-10
175
Maitland, Fla./Trinity Preparatory HS
18
SR
R/R
RHP
6-0
210
Duncan, S.C./James F. Byrnes HS
19
JR
R/R
1B
6-5
240
Georgetown, S.C./Georgetown HS
20
FR
L/L
LHP
6-2
175
Greenville, S.C./J.L. Mann HS
21
FR
R/R
C
6-0
235
Honea Path, S.C./Belton Honea Path HS
23
JR
L/R
OF
5-11
200
Fullerton, Calif./Fullerton Union HS/Cal State Fullerton
24
JR
R/R
OF
6-0
195
Alpharetta, Ga./Milton HS
25
SO
R/R
RHP
6-2
180
Wilmington, Del./Caravel Academy
26
JR
L/R
3B
6-1
210
Hanahan, S.C./Hanahan HS
27
JR
L/R
INF
5-8
155
Hammonton, N.J./Hammonton HS/Camden County College
29
FR
L/R
RHP/DH
6-1
205
Annandale, Va./Bishop Oâ?TMConnell HS
30
FR
R/R
RHP
6-3
195
Vienna, Va./George C. Marshall HS
31
JR
R/R
RHP
6-3
180
Athens, Ga./Oconee County HS
32
FR
L/L
LHP
6-4
180
Hackettstown, N.J./Warren Hills HS
33
JR
R/R
RHP
6-2
185
Briarcliffe, Pa./Cardinal O'Hara HS/Cumberland County College
34
SR
R/R
RHP
6-2
205
Portage, Mich./Portage Central HS
36
RS FR
R/R
C
6-2
240
Langhorne, Pa./Neshaminy HS
37
FR
R/R
RHP
5-10
155
Myrtle Beach, S.C./Carolina Forest HS
38
FR
R/R
INF
5-11
235
Waldorf, Md./St. Johns College HS
39
FR
R/R
INF
6-2
175
Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett HS
40
SO
R/R
RHP
6-0
165
Aiken, S.C./Aiken HS
41
SR
R/R
RHP
6-0
180
Blythewood, S.C./Blythewood HS
47
SO
L/L
LHP
5-10
200
Pittsburgh, Pa./Mount Lebanon HS
Coaching staff
Name
Position
Head Coach
Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Catchers
Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach
Volunteer Assistant
Director of Operations
Technical Assistant
Associate Athletic Trainer/Rehab Coordinator
Speed, Strength & Conditioning
Equipment Manager
Student Manager
Student Manager
Student Manager
Student Manager
Comments