Coastal Carolina

February 16, 2017 8:24 PM

The who’s who of Coastal Carolina baseball

2017 roster

No.

Name

Class

B/T

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown/High School/Previous School

1

Cory Wood

FR

L/R

INF/OF

5-8

170

Raleigh, N.C./Sanderson HS

2

Zack Hopeck

JR

R/R

RHP

6-2

225

Leesburg, Va./Heritage HS

3

Josh Crump

JR

L/R

OF

5-8

175

Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern HS

5

Kieton Rivers

SO

R/R

LF

5-11

185

Suffolk, Va./Nansemond River HS

6

Cameron Pearcey

SO

R/R

2B

5-8

175

Bradenton, Fla./Lakewood Ranch HS

7

Keaton Weisz

SO

R/R

INF

5-8

145

Poway, Calif./La Jolla Country Day HS/Auburn University

8

Wood Myers

JR

L/R

INF

5-8

180

Chapel Hill, N.C./Jordan HS/Chipola College

10

Gordon Ingebritson

FR

R/R

RHP/INF

5-10

175

Sun Valley, Calif./Village Christian HS

11

Jordan Gore

RS JR

S/R

SS

6-0

180

Conway, S.C./Conway HS/University of South Carolina

12

Justin Rouse

FR

R/R

INF

5-10

190

Elizabethtown, Ky./Central Hardin HS

13

Peyton Isaacson

SO

L/R

C

5-10

190

Galesburg, Ill./Galesburg HS

16

Matt Beaird

JR

L/R

C

6-0

200

Johnson City, Tenn./Science Hill HS

17

Billy Cooke

JR

R/R

CF

5-10

175

Maitland, Fla./Trinity Preparatory HS

18

Alex Cunningham

SR

R/R

RHP

6-0

210

Duncan, S.C./James F. Byrnes HS

19

Kevin Woodall Jr.

JR

R/R

1B

6-5

240

Georgetown, S.C./Georgetown HS

20

Mitchell Mikes

FR

L/L

LHP

6-2

175

Greenville, S.C./J.L. Mann HS

21

Dax Roper

FR

R/R

C

6-0

235

Honea Path, S.C./Belton Honea Path HS

23

Turner Buis

JR

L/R

OF

5-11

200

Fullerton, Calif./Fullerton Union HS/Cal State Fullerton

24

Dalton Ewing

JR

R/R

OF

6-0

195

Alpharetta, Ga./Milton HS

25

Jason Bilous

SO

R/R

RHP

6-2

180

Wilmington, Del./Caravel Academy

26

Seth Lancaster

JR

L/R

3B

6-1

210

Hanahan, S.C./Hanahan HS

27

L.T. Struble

JR

L/R

INF

5-8

155

Hammonton, N.J./Hammonton HS/Camden County College

29

Rafi Vazquez

FR

L/R

RHP/DH

6-1

205

Annandale, Va./Bishop Oâ?TMConnell HS

30

Steven Johel

FR

R/R

RHP

6-3

195

Vienna, Va./George C. Marshall HS

31

Bobby Holmes

JR

R/R

RHP

6-3

180

Athens, Ga./Oconee County HS

32

Anthony Veneziano

FR

L/L

LHP

6-4

180

Hackettstown, N.J./Warren Hills HS

33

Will Latcham

JR

R/R

RHP

6-2

185

Briarcliffe, Pa./Cardinal O'Hara HS/Cumberland County College

34

Cole Schaefer

SR

R/R

RHP

6-2

205

Portage, Mich./Portage Central HS

36

Kyle Skeels

RS FR

R/R

C

6-2

240

Langhorne, Pa./Neshaminy HS

37

Patrick Orlando

FR

R/R

RHP

5-10

155

Myrtle Beach, S.C./Carolina Forest HS

38

Cameron Remalia

FR

R/R

INF

5-11

235

Waldorf, Md./St. Johns College HS

39

Tanner Hanes

FR

R/R

INF

6-2

175

Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett HS

40

Brandon Miller

SO

R/R

RHP

6-0

165

Aiken, S.C./Aiken HS

41

Andrew Beckwith

SR

R/R

RHP

6-0

180

Blythewood, S.C./Blythewood HS

47

Austin Kitchen

SO

L/L

LHP

5-10

200

Pittsburgh, Pa./Mount Lebanon HS

Coaching staff

Name

Position

Gary Gilmore

Head Coach

Kevin Schnall

Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Catchers

Drew Thomas

Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach

Matt Schilling

Volunteer Assistant

Chris Carter

Director of Operations

Michael McDonald

Technical Assistant

Barry Lippman

Associate Athletic Trainer/Rehab Coordinator

Nick White

Speed, Strength & Conditioning

Kyle McCann

Equipment Manager

Mickey Beach

Student Manager

Garrett Briant

Student Manager

Megan Cruz

Student Manager

Joe Sciulli

Student Manager

Related content

Coastal Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

View more video

Sports Videos