CCU football player appointed to NCAA student-athlete advisory committee

Coastal Carolina football player Nicholas Clark has been appointed to serve on the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).
The rising senior currently serves as the SAAC president for the Sun Belt Conference and Coastal Carolina. He is the first Chanticleers to be an NCAA SAAC representative.
According to a press release from the university, Clark will be a voice for all NCAA student-athletes and provide insight on the student-athlete experience. He will also offer input on the rules, regulations and policies that affect student-athletes' lives on campus.
According to the release, the function of the NCAA SAAC is to generate a student-athlete voice within the NCAA structure; solicit student-athlete response to proposed NCAA legislation; recommend potential NCAA legislation; review, react and comment to the governance structure on legislation, activities and subjects of interest; actively participate in the administrative process of athletics programs and the NCAA and promote a positive student-athlete image.
