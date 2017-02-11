CCU football coach Moglia joins Vince Lombardi Hall of Fame

Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia became a member of the Vince Lombardi Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Moglia was honored at the 47th Annual Rotary Lombardi Award ceremony.
Moglia was inducted by Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, and later he announced Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen as the winner of the Lombardi Award, given annually to an outstanding collegiate football performer that exhibits great leadership attributes.
Lombardi Hall of Fame members are selected to honor a career of outstanding leadership, character and resiliency in the Vince Lombardi mold. Past winners include the likes of NFL Hall of Fame members Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers) and Anthony Munoz (Cincinnati Bengals), according to a press release from CCU.
“It is no accident that the Super Bowl winner receives the Lombardi Trophy because Coach Lombardi is the standard to which all coaches are measured,” Moglia said during his acceptance, according to the press release. “We run our program a little differently and feel our BAM philosophy is very much in tune with the ideals and virtues Coach Lombardi espoused. I have a framed picture of Coach Lombardi in my office and I am humbled to receive this honor as well as have this affiliation with the Lombardi name.”
